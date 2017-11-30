MNS up in arms against lack of toilets for differently abled students at SPPU

With the International Day of Disabled Persons right around the corner, hostels of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were revealed to have no special toilets for differently-abled individuals.

In a survey spearheaded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), students living in the varsity hostels revealed a number of issues, including the inferior conditions of the toilets. “During the survey, we had a number of disabled students coming up to us and telling us how the toilets were not at all equipped to cater to their needs. All are Indian style toilets, which makes it very difficult for not just blind students, but also those on a wheelchair,” said Sagar Pawar, president, MNS. The survey, he informed had been conducted on November 16, and on Wednesday, they went to the varsity vice-chancellor, Nitin Karmalkar, with all the visual and written evidence.

Their survey which was presented to the university for review, included complaints by students on various issues including the absence of a hostel management committee with student representatives to address their issues. “We do have the rector to overlook all the hostel issues, but there is a pressing need for student representatives in the hostel management committee. Not only will this enhance the transparency of the committee but will also help students get speedy redressal,” said Santosh More (name changed on request) of history department.

Further, the survey revealed discrepancies in the rates levied as hostel charges. While students staying in the old hostels have to pay ₹750 per person, in a room occupied by five, the new hostel on the other hand charges ₹1,500 per student in a room with five people. Apart from the difference in price, the added facility at the new hostel is an attached bathroom per room. However, students have to get their own pillows, mattresses, and other necessities, and also have to clean the toilets on their own, with no help from the university, the survey alleged.

After the report was submitted to the vice-chancellor, the university officials confirmed that Karmalkar will be visiting the hostels on December 10 to review the conditions and take strict action. “Today we held a meeting with the concerned authorities and based upon the complaints we will review the matter on Monday and initiate the needed action,” said SPPU registrar Arvind Shaligram.