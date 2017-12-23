Model, YouTube celebrity among 4 rescued from prostitution racket in Pune

Four women were rescued from prostitution and two female agents were nabbed by the ‘Gunda squad’ of the Pune Police along with the Hinjewadi police station on Friday. The policemen of the team led by police inspector Ram Rajmane, in-charge of the anti-organised crime cell, south, posed as fake customers to nab the two agents and rescue the women, PI Rajmane said. Among the rescued women, one was a Russian national, one was a Uzbek national while two were Indian including a well known model and a YouTube celebrity, according to the police.

The operation was held in the area in front of Orchid Inn in Hinjewadi where they arrived in a taxi at around 10:05 pm, the police said.

The agents were identified as Madhu Ricardo Smith, 58, and Soniya Jeevanlal Badhwana, 42, both residents of Andheri West area of Mumbai. Upon questioning, the two claimed to be freelance event managers in Mumbai, according to the police.

The two were arrested in a case registered under Sections 370 and 370(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Hinjewadi police station. The duo were remanded in police custody till December 27 by a local court.

The police posed as fake customers based on the information received. The arrested agents told the police that they target models who are either new in the field, struggling for work or in financial trouble, according to the police.

“Among the foreign nationals, one is 27 years old and one is 26 years old, whereas one of the Indian women is 22 years old and the other one is 25 years old. This was possible due to the work of the Gunda squad,” PI Rajmane said. The women from foreign countries had arrived in the country in November on a tourist visa which was valid when they were rescued. However, all the women were sent to the rehabilitation centre run by Rescue Foundation after medical tests were performed on them.