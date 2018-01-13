Molestation cases go up by 6 per cent in 2017 in Pune

The annual crime statistics released by Pune police on Friday showed that the number of molestation cases had gone up by six per cent in 2017, as compared to 2016, where as the number of sexual assault cases had reduced by five per cent.

Meanwhile, serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and house break-ins and thefts (HBT) in the city also showed a decease in number in 2017, compared to 2016. While murder and attempted murder came down by 15 per cent, HBT during daytime came down by 21 per cent and HBT during night time reduced by seven per cent.

“This has been a great year of detection for Pune police. Various major cases came to light and major preventive steps were also taken. The major detected cases include the kidnapping and murder of Shekhar Pachve in Kothrud, Raseela Raju murder, Mauli murder where (Anita Sham) Khandekar was arrested, Bafna and Om Kharat kidnapping cases and the child rape and murder case at Sinhagad road police station,” said Rashmi Shukla, commissioner of Pune police.

“This is the first time that 29 brothels were sealed and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) was invoked in not one, but two prostitution-related cases,” the commissioner added. She then claimed that Pune police has registered the highest number of cases under the stringent MCOCA law followed by Thane.

In another preventive action - under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act - zone-2 of the city police upheld their position of highest recorded number of cases in 2017, like 2016. The number of MPDA cases reached 30 in 2017, as against 25 in 2016.

Of the total number of 30 MPDA cases in 2017, 10 were from zone-2, nine were from zone-3, six from zone-4 and five from zone-1. In 2016, zone-2 had recorded nine MPDA cases, while zone-4 had seven, zone-3 had five and zone-1 had four cases out of the total 25 cases.

The city police were also able to solve all the cases of dacoity, preparation of dacoity, domestic violence among couples married for less than seven years and gambling among others, to achieve a detection rate of 100 per cent.

She then went on to mention that the newly launched initiatives, like Buddy Cop and Police Kaka, have received a good response and so has the lost and found portal on the website of the city police. Within a year, the lost and found portal brought in 72,790 cases to the city police. The portal provides digitally signed copies of the case which saves multiple visits to the police station, according to commissioner Shukla.

Police Kaka initiative, launched a few months before 2017 came to an end, received 11 complaints after 213 Police Kakas started frequenting schools and colleges. The WhatsApp-based Buddy Cop initiative is now 714 groups strong with 85,431 civilian members; 115 officers and 265 employees are also part of the Buddy Cop initiative.