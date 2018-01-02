More accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2017, but lesser deaths than 2016

The number of accidents along the Mumbai-Pune expressway increased marginally in 2017 even though the number of deaths and grievous injuries caused by accidents has reduced compared to 2016, according to the records of the Maharashtra Highway Police.

The police had identified 52 black spots along the expressway and aimed to introduce measures to curb accidents on these spots. When asked if the number of such spots had increased, Vijay Patil, superintendent of police at the headquarters of Maharashtra Highway Police said, “No, the number of spots had not increased.”

In a recent incident, three people died and seven others were injured after two cars rammed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on December 20 near Khalapur in Raigad district. One of the three deceased in the accident was a local businessman from Pune, identified as Anand Parik, 51. Owner of a paper business and a resident of Sambhajinagar in Dhankawadi, Parik was travelling to attend an exhibition in Mumbai.

This incident occurred days after an eight-month-old infant and hes father were killed after two cars met with an accident along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Taje Petrol Pump, near to Kamshet, on December 11. The child was identified as Hitika Sumit Roslani while her father was identified as Sumit Jaipal Roslani, 30.

Within the 48 hours between December 4 and December 5, five people were killed in four different accidents along the expressway. Among the five was an 18-month-old girl, identified as Adhivita Prabhale, along with Umesh Heralekar, Ankush Kadu, 46, and Ratan Rajput, 40.

While all these accidents happen due to various reasons, Tanmay Pendse, an activist working for the safety of people using the expressway, says that awareness is needed about the speed cameras on the expressway. “Surveillance and knowledge among motorists of the surveillance on the expressway will help reduce speeding. Basically, the problem is that there is no check on the speed of vehicles,” he said.

Hindustan Times had reported, in the light of the union speed transport committee’s recommendation of increasing the speed limit on the expressway, that the experts monitoring speed and accidents along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway believe that the expressway cannot handle speeds over 80 km per hour. Pendse had carried out a surveillance of the expressway for 21 hours and had estimated that an average of 4,224 vehicles travel through the road in a day. Of the 4,224, Pendse found over 4,180 vehicles to have crossed the 80 kmph speed limit.

Established in 1999, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has seen around 1,400 deaths in the past seven years. The 94-km long stretch has 35 overbridges within its limit, according to Tanmay Pendse,

According to the data provided by the Maharashtra Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), 47 people were killed in 41 fatal accidents till June 2017, 151 people died in 97 accidents in 2016 and 118 were killed in 93 accidents in 2015.