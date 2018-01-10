Mumbai police constable arrested in Pune for molesting fellow woman employee

A policeman from Mumbai was arrested by Pune police for allegedly molesting his fellow constable. The policeman was identified as constable Nilesh Bhalerao working with the protection branch of Mumbai police, according to senior police inspector Sayaji Gaware of Wanowrie police station.

The incident came to light after the female employee reported the matter to Wanowrie police. The complainant had known Bhalerao prior to the incident as they had met at sessions held for police at the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA) on the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) premises in Ramtekdi, Pune. The MIA was set up in October 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in order to gather intelligence.

On the day of the incident, a fight broke out over a disagreement between the two, following which constable Bhalerao verbally abused and held the complainant woman's hand, according to senior PI Gaware.

Constable Bhalerao was arrested on Wednesday and presented in court. He was sent to magisterial custody remand (MCR) and will remain in jail until he is bailed out.

Constable Bhalerao was arrested in a case registered under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector VD Raut of Wanowrie police station.

This is not the first incident where a policeman has been arrested for molesting civilian as well as woman police personnel. Various isolated incidents have been reported in the city in the past including one where a police official was arrested by Chaturshringi police for filming a woman official from Damini Squad without her consent.