My City My Voice: 60-year-old Kondhwa resident gets Rs 70,000 electricity bill

Sixty-five-year-old doctor Khan Riyazuddin Sirajuddin, a resident of Simonne Villa in Kondhwa got the sock of his life when he was served with an electricity bill of Rs 70,950 for the month of September.

A retired doctor with a pension of Rs 22,000 for a family of 11 persons, Khan is finding it difficult to understand as to why was he served with an exorbitant bill.

According to Khan, his monthly billing has been in the range of 300 to 500 units for the past several years while the current bill has suddenly shot to 3560 units.

“I went to the office of additional executive engineer for St Mary division of MSEDCL. The concerned officer told me that he is giving me a discount of Rs 14,000 asked me to pay the remainder in two installments of Rs 25,000 each.

“He asked me to pay Rs 25,000 on Tuesday and Rs 25,000 at a later date, “ he said. Khan also added that the official wrote remarks about the discount and installments, have been written on the original bill.

It is my request to be billed on the average basis of between Rs 3500 to Rs 4000 and not as per the amount being decided by the concerned officer. “Why should I pay for the mistake of the MSEDCL and its faulty reading of the meter,” he questioned.

He further said looking at the bill, it feels as if I have been charged at the commercial rates and not normal billing unit rate.

Khan said that if needed, he will approach the higher authorities in MSEDCL to get this issue addressed.

When contacted MSEDCL PRO Neelkanth Raut said that the matter will be taken up with the appropriate authorities and action will be taken to issue the proper bill to the consumer.

BOX

Billing Units of Khan

Aug - 3560

July- 159

June- 419

May- 500

April - 417