MY CITY MY VOICE: Lack of basic amenities has Wagholi residents on streets

Residents of 11 housing societies in Wagholi took out a street protest to the gram panchayat claiming that their areas are being denied basic amenities.

The societies are part of the Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), which has a total membership of 150 societies collated over the past four years.

Wagholi is a rapidly developing area, but residents feel hardly any basic amenities are in place. “We are lacking proper drinking water, garbage disposal, proper roads and drainage,” Sujit Diwedi, a resident from Suyog Nisarg society, told HT.

Sujit bought his apartment in 2014 and was promised amenities by the builders too, but after shifting in, he along with other society members filed an RTI to find out why basic amenities were not provided for in the area. “We have been treated like fools and now we have no choice but to appeal to the officials to help us,” he says.

Nitin Kumar Jain, chairman, WHSA, says, “This was predominantly an industrial area and for the past four years, one of the most sought-after residential areas because of the IT hubs like Kharadi and Magarpatta, as well auto companies in Ranjangaon, are all within reasonable distance.

“There are more than 5,000 housing units here and we are at a loss as to why we lack basic amenities.The builder partly promised us a drainage system and water, and we were surprised when we had to call for water tankers daily. The gram panchayat has not really helped us in anyway, hence, we had to take this step to protest our problems.”

“We are paying our taxes, but for what? We see burning of garbage which affects our health. It is not picked up, nor is there a proper way of disposing it. There are no proper roads and we lack street lights and face heavy traffic on the main Ahmednagar road,” laments Ranjit Kumar Sinha, living in Emerald society for the past two years.

The chairman of WHSA had a discussion with the deputy sarpanch of Wagholi village and placed several queries and suggestions before him.

These included having a dedicated highway police force to enforce traffic rules; a drive against vendors; immediate registration of housing societies with the gram panchayat; demolition of illegal structures; as well as a dedicated MSEDCL sub station for Wagholi.

“We need water from the gram panchayat to which the deputy sarpanch replied that there is not enough water available for the villagers alone,” Jain says.

Sameer Bhadale, deputy sarpanch, told HT that the builders were to provide amenities such as garbage segregation and vermicompost pits within the society. “The in-roads are private, hence, they should approach the builders. As a gram panchayat, we can help with reducing traffic for which we have to all work together,” Bhadade said.