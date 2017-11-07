NAAC gives A+ rating to Pune’s SP College and Nowrosjee Wadia College

Two colleges in Pune, Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College and Nowrosjee Wadia College of the Modern Education Society, have been awarded ‘A+’ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

They announced the gradation of colleges across the nation based on their academic contribution and infrastructure. Another college in Mumbai, Ramnarain Ruia College has also received the A+ grade.

For Shikshana Prasaraka Mandali’s SP college, this is the second time that they are receiving the A+ rating.

SP College scored a CGPA of 3.70 leading up to the said rating. Nowrosjee Wadia College, on the other hand secured the second position in terms of the CGPA with 3.51 points. Similar to SP, for Nowrosjee Wadia College, this has been the second A rating from NAAC after 2004.

Expressing his joy in receiving the accreditation, principal of Nowrosjee Wadia College, Dr. K. S. Venkataraghavan said, “In the 85th year, it is an honour for us to be recognised as A+ college. Now based on our score we may go for the status of ‘College with Potential Excellence’ which will help students further excel.”