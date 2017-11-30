Tamil Nadu’s Savitha Shri is national under-11 chess camp

Asian Youth Chess silver medallist (2017) and World School Team silver medal winner (2016), Savitha Shri B (1,594) of Tamil Nadu, won the 31st National Under-11 girls’ Chess Championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Thursday.

The top-seed was comfortable with a half point lead over Maharashtra’s Tanisha Boramanikar before the last round and with a rock-solid defence, held her fort and drew with Tanisha after 44 moves.

On the second board, Sarayu displayed a fine clinical game right from the beginning. She developed her king side and lunched a deep attack. Rohilla tried to defend her position and attempted for a respectable draw, but with the effective use of rook, knight and bishop, Sarayu imposed a checkmate in 40 moves. The loss pushed Rohilla down the leader board and she finished eighth with 8 points to her name.

In 11 rounds, Savitha garnered 9 points. She was joined by Sarayu with an equal number of points. However, with a better tie-breaker score, Savitha claimed the title. Savitha received Rs30,000 along with a trophy while Sarayu received Rs22,500.

Maharashtra’s Tanisha Boramanikar finished third with 8.5 points and was followed by her fellow state player, Alaina Vincent. The last round loss turned out to be a disaster for Kaamyaa as she slipped down to the fifth place. Ratnapriya of Tamil Nadu finished sixth and Maharashtra’s Sanskruti Wankhede, who was leading the tournament for brief period of time, was placed seventh.

Results: Savitha Shri B (T N) drew with Boramanikar Tanisha S (MAH); Velpula Sarayu (TEL) bt Shivika Rohilla (DEL); Vincent Alaina (MAH) bt Kaamyaa Negi (DEL); Ratnapriya K (T N) drew with Sinthia Sarkar (WB); Darsana MS (TN) lost to Vishwa Vasnawala (GUJ); WCM Wankhade Sanskruti (MAH)bt Yashavishree N (T N)

Gukesh springs to victory from fourth place

World School Chess team gold medallist (2016), Gukesh D of Andhra Pradesh, scripted a classic win over Maharashtra’s CM Mullick Raahil (1,775) to win the boys’ title.

Gukesh, who was the leader in the initial rounds of the tournament, was at the fourth place before the final round, while Raahil had taken a solo lead, beating previous leader, Telangana’s Sreeshwan Maralakshikari.

Determined to win the game, Gukesh started with Reti opening (a type of hyper-modern chess move) and developed his pieces quickly. Raahil also played some counter moves and the game was going equal, but in the 32nd move, Raahil was a pawn down and it gave Gukesh a positional advantage. He pushed his pawn from the rook file and forced Raahil to surrender after 41 moves.

Meanwhile, on the second board, Tamil Nadu player Pranav V defeated Kerala’s Jubin Jimmy while Luke Mendonca registered a victory over Telangana’s Sreeshwan Maralakshikari. The two successive defeats in the last two rounds spoiled Sreeshwan’s podium chances as he was placed seventh. Pranav was declared as the runners-up.

Gukesh received Rs30,000 along with a trophy while Pranav got Rs22,500.

Pranesh M of Tamil Nadu also continued with his fine run and defeated Maharashtra’s Aditya Samant on fourth board and joined the podium finishers winning the third place. Luke finished fourth while Raahil was placed fifth.

Results: CM Gukesh D (AP) bt CM Mullick Raahil (MAH); Pranav V (TN) bt AGM Jubin Jimmy (KER); CM Mendonca Leon Luke (Goa) bt Sreeshwan Maralakshikari (TEL); Samant Aditya S (MAH) lost to Pranesh M (TN); CM Shahil Dey (ASSAM) lost to Bharath Subramaniyam H (TN).