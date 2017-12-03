NCRB’s 2016 report claims marginal dip in crime against Dalits in Maharashtra

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report shows that the number of atrocity-related cases against Dalits in the state have come down only marginally in 2016 as compared to 2015.

The reports shows that a major chunk of crimes were committed against women and further states that 1,768 atrocity-related cases were registered in 2014, 1,805 cases in 2015 and 1,750 in 2016 in Maharashtra respectively. The figures assume significance in the backdrop of the persistent demand for scrapping of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by various Maratha outfits in the aftermath of the Kopardi rape case in Ahmednagar on July 13, 2016.

The crimes under the atrocity act range from committing murder, attempt to murder, grievous hurt, assault on women with the intention to outraging her modesty, rape and sexual harassment, arson, robbery, dacoity, assault, stalking and voyeurism. Maharashtra is ranked eighth in the country in terms of crimes against Dalits.

The Ahmednagar court recently awarded death sentence to three men for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Kopardi village that triggered statewide protests by the Maratha community. Jitendra Babulal Shinde, 25, Santosh Gorakh Bhaval, 30, and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume, 23, were sentenced to death for rape, murder and criminal conspiracy,

The rape case took casteist and political overtones, as the girl hailed from the Maratha community and the three convicts were Dalits.The Maratha community took out silent marches across the state demanding speedy justice for the girl.

The NCRB has been tabulating data on atrocities against Dalits in metropolitan cities since 2014 and it is the first time that it has released the figures. However, the data does not reflect the actual ground situation.