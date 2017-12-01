NDA Passing Out Parade in Pune sees 250 cadets march to serve the nation

A total of 250 cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy as they passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetrapal Parade Ground. This included 152 cadets from the Army, 27 cadets from the Navy and 71 cadets from the Air Force. As many as 14 cadets from friendly foreign countries also passed out from the academy. The cadets are from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Vietnam and Maldives.

Major General Raimberdi Duishenbiyev, Chief of General Staff, Armed Forces of Kyrgyz Republic, Reviewing Officer, thereafter reviewed the parade and addressed the Passing Out Course cadets, wherein he complemented the cadets for their exceptional drill movements. He congratulated the cadets and parents of the Passing Out Course. He mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the parade and spoke about the friendly relations between the two countries. He also made a special mention of the award winners.

The Reviewing Officer also appreciated the efforts put in by the Commandant, the Deputy Commandant and the officers and staff at NDA for having successfully turned boys into scholar warriors.

Academy Cadet Captain Arjun Thakur won the President’s gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Divisional Cadet Captain Rahul Bisht won the silver medal for standing second in the overall order of merit and Battalion Cadet Captain Shashank Shekhar won the bronze medal for standing third in the overall order of merit. ‘November’ Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’, for being the Champion Squadron which was ceremonially presented during the parade.