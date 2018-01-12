Need awareness to fuel popularity of e-vehicles, says Pune citizen’s group

With a growing concern for air pollution in the city, the need to lower the number of vehicles on the streets and move towards cleaner fuels has become the need of the hour.

On Thursday, a discussion was held on whether ‘e-vehicles’ could address the problem of growing pollution in the city. E-vehicles is the umbrella terms for vehicles not running to traditional fuels or gas. These are a class of vehicles that are powered by batteries, electric charges and other alternate sources of energy - hence the moniker ‘e-’.

Bhanu Mulay of GreenPanch, a citizen’s group working on green movements in the city said, " Every month close to 20,000 two-wheelers are being added on the city’s roads. The connection between growing vehicles and pollution is a recent one since Delhi started with the odd-even system to reduce the number of vehicles on streets. With pollution levels in the city rising, popularising e-vehicles, especially two-wheelers, has become important."

He said that category L1 of an e-vehicle, under which a motorcycle cannot exceed a maximum speed of 25 km/hour, should be encouraged.

In the present scenario, with a lack of charging stations, lead acid batteries running for just two years and the huge cost of lithium ion batteries, a lot needs to be done to help popularise e-vehicles.

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director at Parisar said, "Ensuring that public transport attracts more riders and public transport vehicles shift to CNG, which is a cleaner fuel, might help address the issue of growing pollution caused by vehicles." He added that sources of harmful emissions must also be identified and non-fossil fuel transport options like walking and cycling must be promoted.

He added that an action plan needs to be in place to address the issue of growing pollution and a committee of officials, experts and citizens must be in place to monitor the progress of the action plan.