New twist to Kalyani case: Pune firm files complaint against dead accountant

Pune Days after Pune Police booked Amit Kalyani, director, Kalyani TechnoForge, in an abetment to a suicide case involving his company’s accountant , the firm on August 28 filed a case of embezzlement against the deceased.

Kamlesh Shah, vice-president (finance and accounts) at Kalyani TechnoForge filed a case of embezzlement against Nilesh Gaikwad who was found dead in a hotel room in Chakan on August 20. A case under Section 465 (forgery), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (electronic forgery), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 477(a) (falsification of accounts) and 34 (criminal act committed by several people) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the deceased, according to a statement released by Kalyani TechnoForge.

According to Chakan police, Gaikwad, an assistant manager (accounts) at Kalyani TechnoForge, had left a 10-page suicide note implicating Amit Kalyani, executive director of Bharat Forge.

Kalyani was later booked for abetment to suicide of Gaikwad under Section 306 of IPC on August 20 at Chakan police station. In an earlier statement, Kalyani's office refuted all charges against its director.

In a new twist to the case, the company has now sued the deceased for embezzlement of Rs 8.72 crore, according to the statement.

"We have thoroughly verified the complaint before registering the case. He was transferring money to his personal account from various company accounts. When we last checked the balance on the said account, it was Rs 45,000. What happened to the money he had transferred? If he issued cheques to people, who did he give it to? All these questions are a part of the investigation," said police inspector Anil Patrudkar of Mundhwa police station.

The company's statement claims that Shah had given net banking passwords of multiple company accounts to Gaikwad.

"The FIR also states that to cover up the fraud, Nilesh Gaikwad had fabricated the bank statements of SBI, Bank of Maharashtra etc, by deleting entries pertaining to fraudulent transfer of funds to his personal account. The internal auditors requested for confirmation of bank balances of various bank accounts maintained by KTTL and other companies and had also sent audit queries/ requisitions to Mr. Nilesh Gaikwad," a part of the statement reads.

Manoj Gaikwad, the complainant in the case against Kalyani and brother of the deceased accountant, said that Nilesh never denied that he transferred the money. However, he added, that the transfer was done with the instructions of his superiors, as mentioned in the suicide note. "I demand a government-monitored audit of their accounts for the past few years since my brother joined the company (2013). If he transferred the money for his gain, why did they not mention when or how he withdrew it? These people are simply trying to frame my dead brother for their misdoings," said Manoj Gaikwad.

The Chakan police have not yet questioned Amit Kalyani in the abetment to suicide case. PI Majorkumar Yadav and API Prashant Pawar of Chakan police station were unavailable for comment till the filing of this report.