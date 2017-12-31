New Year treat: PMPML to start service on 12 new routes, 3,000 additional trips soon

Following demands from commuters,the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to introduce buses on 12 new routes. The public transport body also plans to implement 3,000 new additional trips across the city soon.

Chairman and managing director of the PMPML, Tukaram Mundhe, on Saturday said that PMPML has 1,436 existing schedules (one schedule is equal to eight hours for each bus) operating across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad city. The transport body has decided to increase these schedules by 374 per day from January 1. With this, the number of trips will be increasing from the existing 21,300 trips to 24,300 trips per day.

Mundhe said,“To make the service more people centric, we have decided to increase our schedules by 374 new ones. Out of the total 1,810 schedules, 1,620 will be available from the first week of the new year. From this new year, our buses will ply on new 12 routes and eight new routes will operationalise from the first week. The remaining four routes will start gradually.”

Further, Mundhe added,“With this increase in trips, we have also decided to break schedules of buses which ply only during peak hours.That means a total of 636 buses will ply between 8am-12pm and 4.30pm-8.30pm daily. As far as midi buses are concerned, we are ready with our schedules for 200 buses.We have found some errors in the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) of midi buses. Soon, in 2018, these buses will start to ply across city.”

We decided to increase our scheduls after a scientific research.While increasing trips, we had also considered the various demands from corporators and residents, Mundhe added.

While questioned about the break failure of PMPML buses, Mundhe said,“It has reduced since I took charge of PMPML. We are emphasising on the maintenance of each bus and we have received a positive result.This is not only related to the maintenance of buses, but there is an overall improvement in the PMPML service in the past few months.”