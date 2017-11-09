Newly wed woman pillion rider killed after truck rams into bike in Pune

A 30-year-old pillion rider was killed after an overspeeding truck hit the two-wheeler she was riding near Laxminagar in Pimple Saudagar on Tuesday night.

According to officials, driver of the sand-laden truck lost control over the wheels, following which, the vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler from behind, killing Pradnya Vaghmare, 30, a management graduate.

Police officials said Vaghmare and her brother, who was driving the vehicle were not wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler.

After the truck hit their two-wheeler, Pradnya fell on the ground and came under the wheels of the truck. Vaghmare’s five-year-old son Vihaan who was also on the two-wheeler, was thrown on the other side, but fortunately survived the mishap with minor injuries. Senior police inspector of Sangvi police station Ajay Chandkhede said the two-wheeler rider Pankaj Kamble, 40, sustained several injuries on his legs.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Nilesh Pathare, 24, for negligent driving. The body of the deceased, a resident of Sudarshannagar, was taken for postmortem.

The truck all of a sudden hit the two-wheeler with force, the deceased and Pankaj by surprise. Onlookers rushed to help the duo. Passers-by immediately informed the police control room, who dispatched Sangvi police.

"The duo was on their way home when their vehicle was rammed by the truck.Cops were able to identify the truck owner and arrested the driver under various Sections like negligent conduct with respect to animals (289), punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304) of the Indian Penal Code and whoever drives a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public (184) of the Indian Motor Vehicle act," said Chandkhede.

According to Police, Pradnya’s husband works with an IT company.