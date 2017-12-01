NICMAR director on how the institutes programmes incorporate skill development content effectively

Recently, the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), Pune organised its second International Conference on Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project Management (ICCRIP) from November 10-11. With almost 200 research papers presented at the conference, director general, Mangesh G Korgaonker, shared the current status of opportunities, both academic and professional, in the sector.

What were the main issues highlighted at the conference?

The main thrust of ICCRIP 2017 was to explore new innovations and emerging trends in technological developments, management advances and application of information and communication technology (ICT) solutions to the complex domain defined by CRIP. The conference theme was classified into five categories as- research on construction, real estate, infrastructure and project management, industry outlook, engineering and architecture students’ projects, poster presentations and workshop on construction, real estate, infrastructure and project (CRIP) management.

What were some notable research papers presented during the conference ?

ICCRIP – 2017 received an overwhelming response from the research community in the area of construction, real estate, infrastructure and project (CRIP) management. There were a total of 170 papers presented during the conference covering every aspect of the CRIP sector. Some of the more notable papers presented included, ‘Smart City initiatives undertaken and challenges encountered by Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd ( PSCDCL) by Dr Rajendra Jagtap, CEO, PSCDCL; ‘Impact of GST on CRIP sectors by Nitin Vijaivergia, partner, indirect tax, PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd, Pune and many more.

At NICMAR, what entails in the two-year PGP course in construction management?

NICMAR is offering six full time on-campus post graduate programmes either directly in or related to construction technology and management, including 2-year post graduate programmes in advanced construction management, real estate and urban infrastructure management and infrastructure finance, development and management, and one-year PGP in management of family owned construction business ,quantity surveying and contract management, and health, safety and environment management.These are to help the technically qualified engineers, architects and planners develop requisite domain expertise and further sharpen their techno-managerial skills to manage and execute complex and large construction projects in CRIP sectors.

Being a value-added course for engineering students, what are the job opportunities in construction management?

Graduating students from various disciplines are a productive resource for the execution of various projects in the fields of housing, roads, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, power, shipping, airports, seaports, SEZ, oil and gas, materials handling, process industries, manufacturing, automation, banking and finance, consultancies and smart cities. Recruiters from all the above sectors from India and abroad have been visiting all NICMAR campuses for their talent search. Every year, NICMAR places around 1,200 students in its campus placement programme.

What has been the trend in terms of research and innovation for construction management?

Recent trends of research and innovation in the field of construction management and related areas include, automation and robotic applications in construction equipment , expert system applications for construction facility design, big data analytics for improving construction system productivity, applications of drones and sensors for tracking vehicle movement at construction sites, application of Building Information Modelling (BIM), for design, identification and tracking, risk management using predictive software such as palisade tools. Further, other innovations include self healing concrete, thermal bridging, kinetic footfalls, kinetic roads, predictive software, cloud collaboration, asset mapping, lean and sustainable construction, transit oriented development (TOD).

In accordance with Make in India initiative, a number of institutes are turning towards skill-oriented programmes. Are there any such ongoing or upcoming initiatives at NICMAR?

Construction sector skills encompass a very wide set of complex skills ranging from skills at the worker level to supervisory, engineer, specialist professionals, middle and senior managerial levels. NICMAR has traditionally focused on imparting skills, knowledge and competencies at all levels other than the worker community. All of NICMAR's post graduate and executive development programmes incorporate significant content of skill development and enhancement in technical, functional, managerial and soft skill domains.