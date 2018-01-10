No ‘winter chill’ in Pune yet as minimum temperature to go up in next few days

Puneites waiting for winter chill to grip the city may have to wait a little longer as the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are set to increase by one to two degrees Celsius in the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius is likely to rise to 12 degrees Celsius between January 12 and January 15. Along with this, the maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius will increase to 30 degrees Celsius in the coming few days.

Earlier this month, on January 6, the minimum temperature in the city dipped to as low as 8 degrees Celsius, but since then there has not been a major dip.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded is the city was 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 28 degrees Celsius.

When contacted, officials from IMD said, "In the coming 48 hours, the minimum temperature in the city will continue to be 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to increase by one degree to 29 degrees Celsius. From January 12 to January 15, the minimum as well as maximum temperature would see a rise of one degree."

Till the last week of December 2017, too, the city temperature failed to go below 11 degrees Celsius, making most of the December a warm, as compared to last year. In the past, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius in January 2011 and 5.8 degrees Celsius in January 2008.

According to IMD, the all time record for Pune’s lowest temperature was set on December 27, 1968, when the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 3.3 degrees Celsius.

According to MD officials, the cold winds coming from the north were not reaching the state and hence, the city was not affected by these cold winds.