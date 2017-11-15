Notorious criminal booked under MCOCA for the third time in Pune

Pune The Pune Police have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, on Santish Chandilkar alias Lubhya, 36, for the third time on Monday. Section 3(1) (ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA was added to the kidnapping case registered in Kothrud against Lubhya and three others.

The three others in the case was identified by the police as Manjeet alias Aba Mansingh Sawant, 26, Shashikant alias Pappu Macchindra Kumbhar, 28, and Mayur Abasaheb Gole. While Lubhya and Gole are residents of Mulshi, Sawant is a resident of Sangli and Kumbhar is a resident of Baramati, according to the police.

The four had kidnapped 51-year-old businessman Suhas Pannalal Bafna from Shirwal and threatened him at knife and gun-point, according to the police. The four had tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from the businessman, after kidnapping him at 5.30 pm on September 5, according to the police. The case was investigated by senior police inspector (PI) Raghunath Jadhav of the anti-extortion squad.

Lubhya has 31 cases, including that of murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for extortion, against him. He had formed a gang and executed the kidnapping after escaping from Yerawada jail while serving jail time in a MCOCA case, according to the police. The police later learned that Lubhya and two others were helped in their escape from Yerawada by advocate Satish Mancharkar, in order to kill local politician Kailash Kadam. Last week, 4 policemen, advocate Mancharkar and 12 others, including Lubhya, were booked under MCOCA.

Mayur Balasaheb Gole had nine cases, including that of murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion, registered against him. The case will now be investigated by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sameer Shaikh of Crime -1, said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, crime.