November 14: Children’s party all over town

Pune Children’s Day was celebrated in various parts of the city. There were fun, games and children coming together to enjoy a day of laughter.

At Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya (NMV), primary school children enjoyed the day by celebrating with specially abled children form Seva Sadan Dilasa Kendra. “Fifty of the children from Class 2 were dressed like Jawaharlal Nehru, even with a red rose pinned to their jacket. Kedar Bhandwalkar, a student, was thrilled with the red rose and said, “I love red roses and Chacha Nehru also loved roses.”

He and his friends took turns to ride in a horse carriage on the occasion. According to Asha Nagmode, principal of NMV, “The event was to celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday and also to make the normal students aware of treating their peers and specially abled children as equals.”

Some students were also dressed as patriotic figures, as well as other mythological icons as part of a fancy dress for other students to enjoy.

According to Seva Sadan principal Sucheta Phase, “We got 30 students with us here, and after the music began, the smile on their faces was worth the effort. I can’t thank the teachers enough for their efforts to help create a bond between all the children by celebrating this Children’s Day together.”

Another school, Maharashtra Vidya Mandal, gave the students a unique opportunity to enjoy playing with various car models. The school also held a cycle rally for students.

Children from Kamayani School Hadapsar, for specially abled children, also had a unique celebration along with the children of Mamta Foundation Katraj.