Prepare to pay hefty fines for dog poop on Pune roads, other nuisances

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh for various nuisances such as letting dogs poop on the roads, spitting in public places, urinating in non-designated places and throwing trash from a moving car.

These fines have been proposed in the draft ‘Public Health and Sanitation Bye laws 2017’ and will be submitted to the law committee. “After getting the nod from the law committee and the general body, it will go to the state government for the final approval, PMC’s solid waste management department head Suresh Jagtap said while speaking to HT.

To sort out the garbage problem in the city, the PMC had suggested various strict measures and increased the fine amount which will help to bring down the garbage problem and create a more sensible society.

If the citizens fail to pay the fine called as “compromise fee”, the civic body will be entitled to file a police case against the citizens under the Indian Penal code.

Along with the “compromise fee”, which is a clear fine for the citizens for violating the rules, the PMC will also levy high administrative charges. Previously, these fines were negligible.

PMC identified almost 50 types of specific offences and fixed different fines for them. Even along with the fine, the civic body has proposed administrative charges for each violation. The administration also proposed a special nuisance detection squad for it which is already available with the PMC.