Now, students who excel in drawing to get extra marks

Students excelling in the drawing subject are entitled to get extra marks, said officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), after having modified the norms of the ‘extra-marks’.

According to the examination rules, students are first required to appear for the elementary exam and then the following year, they are allowed to appear for the intermediate exam. In case the students are confident enough, another provision in the rules, allows them to appear for the higher level, the intermediate exam. Further, students who will be appearing for the intermediatedrawing examinations, will also be included to get extra marks under the ‘extra-marks’ scheme.

However, despite the provision, many students were not considered by the state board to appear for the intermediate examination without having passed the elementary exam first. The board, instead, had issued a notification stating that these students had to pass the elementary test, and then would be allowed to give the intermediate exam for extra marks. The notification, thus, attracted opposition from a number of students and schools.

In November, the board issued a notification that the students can earn a maximum of 15 marks, as opposed to the 25 marks decided earlier. Further, extra marks were now being given, to Class 10 students, not only for participation in sports, but also for art and cultural activities, which led to the increase in students getting 100 per cent in the state of Maharashtra.

As of now, the state board officials have said that the rule of extra marks for drawing subject will be applicable only for 2018-19 academic year, whereby grade A would fetch 7 marks, grade B will fetch 5 marks, and 3 marks for grade C.

“The mandate for the students to appear and pass the elementary exam prior to the intermediate one has been relaxed this year. Students for this academic year, however are exempted from that and can get the extra marks for the intermediate tests, which includes extra marks for excelling in drawing subject,” said Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of MSBSHSE.

The condition, however, to clear both the exams to win extra marks in the intermediate exam, will be applicable from 2019-20, they informed.