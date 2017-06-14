NRI doc’s film on Pandharpur wari to promote hygiene and cleanliness

A successful medical practitioner at Nevada in the US for several years, Pune-born Dr Jagannath Surpure is indebted to his roots. The 70-year-old paediatric emergency medicine doctor has been conducting several medical care initiatives and social events in India for the past several years. In the city to promote a live musical, Dr Surpure shared details on his first feature film.

On the subject of the film, Dr Surpure said, “I have been a part of four annual waris and always noticed the cleanliness aspect along the route. So, we have based our film on the premise of wari and the message is to generate awareness on hygiene and cleanliness.”

Directed by Rishi Deshpande, the film will start its shooting schedule on June 20, 2017. The cast and crew will travel with warkaris to Pandharpur and real-time footage will be shot. “We will use the rushes from the wari in the film. The script talks about a search story within the wari,” said Deshpande, who has a production house in Mumbai. His last feature film ‘Jinki Re Jinki’ was shown in 14 international film festivals.

The untitled film, scheduled to release in November, will cover the spots covering the annual pilgrimage from Pune to Pandharpur, and other locations. The script is written by Sumit Tambe with inputs from Shashikant Panat.

The film’s cast includes Pune girl Ketaki Narayan along with other fresh faces.