One held, 7 booked for killing criminal in Pune

In a suspected case of a rivalry, Aniket Raju Jadhav, 22, of Jadhav Wasti in Ravet, was allegedly killed by a group of men while he was riding a bike with his friend on Monday evening. Eight people were booked for the murder of Jadhav, who had lengthy criminal record.

The friend of the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Suraj Santosh Das, a resident Mahadu Valhekar Chawl in Valhekarwadi area of Chinchwad. The attack was a result of an old rivalry between Jadhav and the attackers, according to Das.

Sonya Kalbhor and Akshay Kalbor, residents of Panchatara Nagar in Akurdi; Datta Kalbhor of Samarth Nagar in Nigdi; Hanumant Shinde of Dehuroad, Jeevan Satpute, Amit Fransis of Bhosari, and two other people were booked for the murder. Jadhav’s body was sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister, according to the Nigdi police.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) along with 135 of Bombay Police Act was registered against the eight at Nigdi police station. Police inspector (crime) Shankar Awtade of Nigdi police station is investigating the case. The police have arrested Hanumant Shinde and are on a lookout for the others named in the case, according to the police. “We arrested him this morning. Shinde was sent to police custody till Monday,” PI Awtade said.

“He (Jadhav) had 10 cases registered against him including three cases under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder), 5 under Arms Act and others including Riots Act, 392 (robbery) etc. His criminal history dates back to 2012. He was trying to form a gang of his own and was operating in Chinchwad-Dehuroad area,” said senior police inspector Vijaykumar Palsule of Nigdi police station.

Das was riding pillion on a Pulsar with Jadhav when Sonya Kalbhor, Hanumant Shinde and Akshay Kalbhor attacked him with sharp weapons in Panchatara Nagar in Akurdi area, according to the complaint.

The others named in the case hit him with stones and kicked him until he died, according to the first information report (FIR) in the case.