Online fraudsters beware! Pune Cyber Crime Cell on the hunt; recovers ₹6.79 crore in 2017

The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune Police has recovered over ₹6.79 crore from different accused involved in online financial crimes during 2017. As many as 35 First Information Reports (FIR) were lodged during the current year. The figure stood over ₹4.48 crore in 2016 when 33 FIRs were registered.

Police inspector (Economic Offences Wing and Cyber) Manisha Zende said that the recovery was done from the different accused arrested in online digital fraud under various Sections of the Information Technology Act.

“Once the FIR is lodged or a complaint regarding an online fraud comes to us, the first task is freezing the account and communicating to the authorities to halt further transactions,” she said.

Zende explained that digital evidence was gathered, and based on circumstantial evidence, the accused were arrested.

The defrauded amount was either recovered in cash from the arrested fraudsters or from parked amounts in bank accounts, she added.

Post recovery, the cyber cell has also refunded the amount it had recovered in the application status category. In 2017, cyber cell refunded ₹69.64 lakh to 144 victims who had complained to the department about online fraud.

In 2016, the cell refunded ₹16.88 lakh to 50 applicants. According to Zende, these cases were mostly related to merchant payment online frauds.

She appealed to the victims of online fraud that they can get their money back if they approach the Cyber Crime Cell sleuths within a few hours of the online crime. If the complainant approaches the police sometime later, then fraudsters, who are often based in states other than Maharashtra are likely to have spent the money, making the recovery task difficult.