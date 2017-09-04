Only 62 per cent newborn babies are breastfed with an hour of birth in Pune

Doctors from the city have highlighted the need for breastfeeding for the overall development of an infant.

A survey conducted in India by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2015 found that only 45 percent infants are now being breastfed within an hour of birth in India and just 65 percent are being exclusively breastfed as per WHO recommendations. For the state of Maharashtra, it is 57.8 per cent and Pune district it is 62 per cent. The India Newborn Action Plan (INAP), developed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2014, has been targeting a 90 percent rate of initiation of breastfeeding within an hour of birth by 2025. To achieve these rates, there is a need for investing in creating an enabling environment for mothers, especially the working mothers to build upon these achievements.

Lactation consultant , Dr Sarita Bhagwat, said, “Globally, about 8 million babies under the age of 5 years die due to poor breastfeeding techniques.” She said that breast milk is inclusive of all necessary nutrients for the baby, leads to stronger bones, ensures good baby weight and reduces the risks of contracting infections. “Breastfeeding mothers have a lesser risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer,” she added.

Another consultant, Arti Balerao too shared similar views. She said, “Sadly, breastfeeding has taken a back stage position in the minds of mothers in modern times because they think it is not the right choice for them given their hectic work life schedules, but they must understand that it is the best choice for babies.”