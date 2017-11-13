‘Our aim is to create a cyber literate police force, says SP Maharashtra Cyber’

Balsingh Rajput, superintendent of police (SP), cyber, Maharashtra , heads the overall execution of Maharashtra government’s cyber security project that aims to redefine the state’s cyber security framework. Rajput, a PhD scholar at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and also Chevening Cyber Security fellow of UK, spoke to Nadeem Inamdar of Hindustan Times on cyber crime in the state. Rajput holds a Postgraduate Degree in Agriculture Engineering (MTech) and has strategic and technical expertise in the field of cyber security of critical infrastructures, Government Information Systems and Cyber defence.

What is Cyber Maharashtra and the work being done by the department?

Cyber Maharashtra is a special authority created by the government of Maharashtra to tackle cyber crime and other digital threats. It is engaged in building cyber crime investigation labs, cyber police stations and creating all the necessary awareness about cyber crime amongst the police fraternity and the citizens in the state of Maharashtra. We are working on the development of an integrated cyber security environment for Maharashtra through the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project. We are also building the Maharashtra Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) aimed at capacity building in our efforts for cyber security and cyber crime investigation for Maharashtra police.

What are the focus areas?

We are conducting training courses on scientific investigation, cybercrime investigation, mobile and computer forensics, gender sensitisation and prevention of atrocities against woman in the digital space.

What is the government doing to prevent cyber attacks?

The cyber cell has issued advisories and requested all the stakeholders in the field of health and defence establishments, banking, the state secretariat and other critical establishment, government organisations and corporates asking them to use secure softwares. The organisations have been given a list of do’s and don’ts which includes the use of reliable software, tamper proof and secure cyber security products and applications. We have further requested them to invest in credible antivirus systems to create a robust firewall of protection.

What are your future plans?

We are creating maximum awareness about the cyber crimes and want the police system of the state to become one with the technology. Upgradation of the digital infrastructure, conviction in courts and awareness about IT laws is a part of our charter of duty. Our aim is to create a cyber literate police force for Maharashtra.