Parenting is a privilege, says doctor turned music director, Dr Saleel Kulkarni

At Patrakar Bhavan in Ganjwe Peth, Dr Saleel Kulkarni reminisced his debut show Tarihi Vasant Phulate in 1996 held in the same building. “I have sweet memories of those struggling days, where I was trying to make a foothold in the music industry. My debut show was with stalwart poet Sudhir Moghe. He guided me and encouraged me to sing my own compositions,” says Dr Saleel, who was excited about speaking to journalists at Sanskrutik Katta organised monthly.

Talking about the current music scene and the youth’s perception towards music, Dr Saleel pointed out, “Today, children and youth have access to music from across the globe. One cannot control their exposure to music. However, you can control their choice of music. It is a parent’s responsibility to introduce quality music to their kids. Now, if you are going to give him/her a cellphone at two, then you cannot complain about his choice of music. You have to imbibe the right musical sense in them.”

On the same lines he added, “People look at parenting as a burden. For me, it has been an opportunity and privilege. I have played numerous roles but I have enjoyed parenthood the most. I urge parents not to create just correct people, you have to create the right human being. I have tried the same with Shubhankar. I let him do what he likes. I want him to enjoy whatever he does. Having said this, I am always by his side, guiding him and showing him the right path.”

He adds that he has shielded his son form reality shows and unnecessary media attention. “There is a time for everything and I am teaching him to be a good human being first.”

Coming to the current music being produced and played, Dr Saleel says, “Today, we have less musicians and more sound technicians. We have songs that only have sounds created out of machines and equipment. The essence of music and melody is lost. I am not saying that all music is bad. But in the race to make mass music, we are letting go off classics and melodies.”