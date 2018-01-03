Partially burnt body of woman found in Pune’s Warje area

A partially burnt body of a woman was found in Warje on Monday around 7.30 pm. The woman was later identified as 32-year-old Kavita Rathod, a daily-wage labourer.

The body was found in the concrete sewage water pipeline which was dry. The pipeline is located near the front gate of RM Dhariwal college in Warje.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) was registered at Warje Malwadi police station on Tuesday against the identified killer(s) of the woman. Senior police inspector (PI) Bajirao Mole of Warje Malwadi police station is investigating the case.

"The out-of-use canal is some 3-feet deep. It is so isolated that it would be difficult to hear if someone screamed from there. The lower half of her body was mostly burnt, but the upper body was majorly fine. Her husband had filed a missing report on Thursday," said senior PI Mole.

A daily-wage mason, the woman’s husband Tara Rathod lived in Vitthal Nagar area in Warje with the deceased woman, according to the police.

The complaint in the case was filed by police sub-inspector (PSI) Shashikant Tathawade of Warje Malwadi police station. The body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. "The doctor's advance report confirmed that she died of being burnt. They have reserved viscera in order to investigate further," senior PI Mole said.