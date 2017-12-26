PCMC school strides ahead in the under-17 inter-school hockey

Nilesh Kamble and Kanjora Jadhav scored two goals each for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) school as they scripted a 7-0 win over Anglo Urdu Boys High School in the under-17 category on Monday.

The inter-school matches are being played along with 114th Aga Khan Hockey Tournament at Major Dhyanchand stadium, Nehrunagar in Pimpri.

The host school took control of the match right from the start and completely dominated their opponents throughout. Kanjora Jadhav opened the account in the sixth minute and scored immediately in the next minute. Another striker, Nilesh Kamble, took the cue from Jadhav and scored a brace in the 15th and 16th minute.

The game was almost over for Anglo Urdu as they were trailing 0-4 when their humiliation was further aggravated by Srikant Devkar (17’), Nagesh Waghmare (18’) and Ashok Salve (19’), who scored a goal each for the winning team.

In another match, St Ursula School defeated Gyanba Moze School 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out. After the match ended in a goalless draw, Usrula’s Jaskarn Arora, Tejas Musmude and Abid Mirajkar scored for the team. On the other hand, only Anand Dukas and Tahir Shaikh managed to score for Moze School.

In the third fight of the day, SNBP School defeated Jyoti School 4-2. Tejas Sinnurkar (8’), Akash Singh (10’), S Dhariya (13’) and Abhishek Jadhav (17’) scored from the winning team.

Ratnagiri edge out Dhule

Meanwhile, in the Aga Khan Hockey tournament, the Ratnagiri Hockey Association team edged out Dhule Hockey Association team 2-1. Saurav Dhawade converted a penalty corner in the ninth minute to put Dhule in lead. However, Adnan Shaikh levelled the score in the 15th minute, also by converting a penalty corner.

Ratnagiri raced to a 2-1 lead in the 23rd minute when Vikas Salavi scored from Prayag Sawant’s pass. The team maintained the lead till the end.

In another match, Rakshak Club defeated Modern 3-2, with Sahil Sapkal scoring a hat-trick. The striker scored in the 21st, 29th and 42nd minute.

Results:

Men: PCMC 7 (Ajay Gote 2’, 18’, 38’, Naresh Charole 27’, 32’, Abhishek Mane 31’, 32’) bt Devrukh, Ratnagiri 0; Ratnagiri: 2 (Saurav Dhavade 9’, Vikash Salvi 15’) bt Dhule 1 (Aadnan Shaikh 7’); Pune City Police: 4 (Jagdish Kishore 26’, Rama Bavanahkar 28’, Gaurav Kamble 30’, 38’) bt Rakshak 2 (Sandeep Ahiwale 17’, 35’); Green Meadows: 5 (Bhagwan Pawar 18’, Pruthiv Jaukar 20’, Navjot Singh 23’, Jitesh Panchal 36’, Stephan Swamy 39’) beat Kids XI 0; SRPF 3 (Deepak Matai 20’, Mosin Pathan 22’, Rahul Mehakare 31’) bt Jalgaon Hockey Association 0; Metro SC 5 (Alfaz Shaikh 14’, 21’, 32’, Intessal Sayyed 17’, Abdul Patel 22’) Solapur 1 (Vicky Paswan 38’); Rakshak 3 (Sahil Sapkal 21’, 29’, 42’) beat Modern 2 (Tanish Zumre 40’, Pranit Tambe 46’).

Inter-School:

Boys: PCMC 7 (Kanjora Jadhav 6’, 7’, Nilesh Kamble 14’, 16’, Shrikanth Devkar 17’, Nagesh Waghmare 18’, Ashok Salve 19’) bt Anglo Urdu High School 0. St Ursula’s High School 0 beat Genba Moze High School 0. Tie-break 3 (Jaskaran Arora, Tejas Musmade, Arvind Mirajkar)-2 (Anand Dukas, Tahir Shaikh); SNBP Schol 4 (Tejas Sinnurkar 8’, Aakash Singh10’, S Dharia 13’, Abhishek Jadhav 17’) bt Jyoti School 2 (Rajnesh Chavan 9’, Zaid Shaikh 12’).

Girls: St Claire’s 1 (Ayesha Kazi 26’) bt Dhule District 0.