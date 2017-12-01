PCMC to get 3,664 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of Rs 377.28 crore

The Centre approved the detailed project report (DPR) of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within 19 days of its submission.

The proposal for constructing 3,664 houses in the first phase under PMAY was approved by the technical committee of the central government on Wednesday, clearing the way for implementing the first phase of the project at three locations.

A total of 3,664 houses will be constructed in Charholi, Ravet and Moshi. The estimated cost of project at these three places is ₹377.28 crore, a PCMC official said.

According to officials, the proposed plan is to construct 9,458 houses at ten different areas of the city.

PCMC standing committee chairperson Seema Salve said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to provide house to every citizen of the country by 2022 and, for this purpose, he introduced PMAY. PCMC has decided to implement the scheme and invited applications. We will decide the beneficiaries of the project after carrying out an independent survey of slums.”

Under the PMAY scheme, houses will be given to those who do not have own home anywhere in India. Municipal corporation has planned to construct 9,458 houses at ten areas of the city.

The technical committee of state government had approved the DPR for construction of 3,664 houses in Charholi, Ravet and Borhadewadi (Moshi) on November 10.The DPR was forwarded to the Centre for final approval. The Centre’s technical committee gave its go ahead within 19 days. The committee informed PCMC on Wednesday about its approval for the plan.

BOX

COST AND UNITS

Estimated cost of project’s first phase: ₹377.28 crore

Areas covered and units: Charholi, Ravet and Moshi; 3,664 units

Proposed areas and units: PCMC plans 9,458 houses at ten areas

Place/unit/cost:

Charholi/1,442/₹150 crore

Ravet/934/₹91 crore

Borhadewadi /1,288

Dudulgaon/896

Dighi/840

Wadmukhwadi/1,400

Chikhali/1,400

Pimpri/500

Akurdi/500

THE SCHEME

The NDA government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in June 2015 under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, which aims at ‘Housing for all by 2022’. The scheme is designed to offer affordable housing loans for MIG (Middle Income Group), LIG (Low Income Group) and EWS (economically weaker section). The Government plans to build affordable pucca houses with water facility, sanitation and electricity supply round-the-clock. One of the main aspects of this scheme is to transform slum areas by building homes for slum dwellers in collaboration with private developers.