Philatelic exhibition Mahapex returns to Pune after six years

Mahapex-2018, the state level philatelic exhibition for the state of Maharashtra and Goa, will for the first time demonstrate the use of new technology for transportation, post master general Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar said on Monday at a press conference.

“We plan to hold a demonstration of a drone which will carry mail from the place of exhibition at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch to Swargate post office as well as use a Segway by our postmen to demonstrate the use of new technology for transportation of mail by air and by land,” he said.

This year the exhibition will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch from January 20 to January 22. “It is of great pride for the department of posts for this state level philatelic exhibition to be held after a gap of six years,” he added.

He also added that the purpose of holding such exhibitions is to create awareness about philately, which is rightly known as ‘the hobby of kings and the king of hobbies’.

“Stamp collecting is one of the most popular hobbies in the world. Postage stamps are used by different countries to portray their heritage, habitat, history, arts, literature and culture. These stamps are also providing valuable historical documentation for the future. It has emerged as a vehicle to accord symbolic recognition to the past and present achievements and to honour individuals, institutions and organisations. In fact, postage stamps and covers are cultural ambassadors,” said Sawaleshwarkar.

Mahapex-2018 will be showcased through 400 frames which will reflect the tradition, leisure, culture and modernity.

In this exhibition, 95 stamp collectors will exhibit their collections in the competitive class covering 340 frames and the rest 60 frames will be invitation class where international award winning exhibits will be displayed.

“Holding of stamps exhibitions at the national/circle/district level is one of the most effective ways to build up interest in philately as they provide a forum for collectors to display their collections, for being judged and attract the young to this fascinating hobby,” said the post master general. Philately is increasingly being used as an effective educational tool to add to their knowledge and arouse the creativity of children and the youth as well.

The mega event of Mahapex-2018 will include various activities such as quiz competition, stamp design competition, letter writing competition and elocution competition for school-going children spread over three days.

During the exhibition, eight special covers will be released on various subjects.