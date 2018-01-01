PMC plan to shut 18 civic schools due to less number of students

Following the state government’s decision to close down around 1,300 schools across the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) too wants to shut 18 schools in the city.

According to PMC officials, the proposal to shut down schools is being considered due to inadequate number of students. In 2016, the Pune civic body scrapped 22 schools for the same reason.

Municipal corporation commissioner Kunal Kumar recently put the proposal before the standing committee seeking permission to shut 18 schools and shift the affected students to other PMC-run schools.

Kumar said that there was a demand for PMC schools earlier. “In many buildings, schools were run in two different shifts in the same building and considered as separate schools. Even staff for these schools were different,” Kumar said.

From the last few years, the trend however is changing with maximum students preferring English medium schools which are also run by the civic body. As the number of students is less in these 18 schools, the PMC has decided to cancel the permission for them.

The administration will also be transferring the staff in another schools where there is less manpower. The docket itself accepted that last year also PMC scraped the 22 Marathi language schools which were run by the civic body for the same reason.

The document has been put in front of the standing committee for approval. The standing committee members would take the final decision on this proposal in the coming meeting which is scheduled for the next week.

As students are getting an alternate school in the same buildings, there are chances that the elected members would give a nod for this proposal. The administration said that from the last few years, it is a growing trend that though the students from weaker economic backgrounds are studying in PMC-run schools, all of their parents want to take admissions at the English medium schools.