PMC to hold record dhol tasha event on September 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally fixed September 3rd as the date for the dhol tasha concert which was postponed two times earlier due to various reasons.

Standing committee chairman, Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the date for the dhol tasha concert will be September 3. Earlier, this event was planned for August 27 at the Balewadi Sports complex but delay in communicating the new venue to the Guinness World Records officials, forced the PMC to postpone it.

Originally, the PMC had planned the same event on August 23 at the SP College ground but due to the issue of silence zone, it forced the civic body to shift the venue. While the police authorities denied permission to PMC to hold the event at the SP College ground, they suggested Agriculture College ground and Balewadi Sports Complex.

Agriculture College ground was not big enough to accommodate more than 3,000 drummers and considering this the PMC finalised the Balewadi sports complex as the venue.