PMPML chairman says human error caused Pune bus accident, not faulty brakes

Contradicting the police version, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chairman and managing director (CMD) Tukaram Munde said that Monday’s accident at Upper Indiranagar involving the transport utility bus and claiming one life was human error and the brakes of the bus were in good condition.

According to Munde, PMPML, a public transport body, has suspended the driver of the bus for “negligent driving” and instructed the contractor managing the bus to give ₹2 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The PMPML bus had hit six vehicles on Swami Vivekananda Road near the bus depot at Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi on Monday morning, killing one person. Following the incident, senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar had said that the cause of the accident was brake failure.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Munde said that PMPML carried out primary inquiry of this accident and found that bus and its brakes were in good condition.

He said that the driver had given fake information that the brakes had failed on the steep slope, making him difficult to control the vehicle. He said that the brakes were in good condition and even the regular servicing of the bus has been done. “The bus was in good condition and it is complete human error. Despite moving on the slope, the driver did not apply the hand brake. The detail inquiry on the case is awaited,” Munde said.

Munde said that the bus was owned by a private contractor and PMPML has instructed the contractor to give ₹2 lakh immediate help to the family of the victim who lost life in the accident. The transport utility has also asked the contractor to give ₹1 lakh compensation to the injured.

“The case is going on in the court. The contractor would need to give compensation as per the court’s order but this is primary help,” he said.

Munde said that PMPML is giving regular training to its drivers. For the past three months, PMPML is giving special training to its drivers about saving fuel and driving without any accident. This training is happening 10 days in each month and will continue for next one year.

200 new buses to add to PMPML fleet

PMPML chairman and managing director Tukarm Munde said that 200 new medium size buses would add to the PMPML’s fleet in the next one month. The Intelligent Transport System would be installed in these buses before it hits the road. The PMPML has already paid 25 percentage of the bus cost to the company and the rest amount will be borne by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.