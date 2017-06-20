PMRDA begins its development plan for 400 villages around Pune

The Pune metropolitan region development authority on Monday initiated the process for the preparation of the development plan(DP) for the metropolitan region and is aiming to complete it within a year, said the district guardian minister Girish Bapat.

Around 400 villages spread across 7356 square kilometers around Pune along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation and surrounding villages will benefit from the development plan as it will ensure a planned development of the region. According to PMRDA chief Kiran Gitte, the development plan of the PMRDA will ensure the systematic growth of the areas coming under the Pune metropolitan region, which will be clearly demarcated from the rest. The PMRDA is also planning to invite suggestions and objections from the people, which will then be sorted out and cleared by the administration within two months.

“Most of the work related to the development plan is being done using computers and other digital technology whenever and wherever required to maintain transparency,” said the PMRDA chief. According to officials, the PMRDA has started preparing the existing land use map and the process will end by July 31. “To prepare the map, the PMRDA has used sophisticated technology to click an aerial picture with a 10 cm resolution of the regions included in the plan,” said the note issued by PMRDA.

The PMRDA came into existence in 2015 after the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ nod. Municipal councils that will be a part of PMRDA include Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Shirur and Saswad.