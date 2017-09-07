PMRDA to auction 10 plots reserved for school and hospitals in Pune

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to carry out an auction of ten prime plots together measuring 11 acres.

The PMRDA chief Kiran Gitte on Thursday said,“The planning authority owns around 200 plots in various localities in the district. These plots have been procured while issuing layout permissions. All these plots are clear title and there is no dispute about it.”

According to Gitte, PMRDA is carrying out an auction of ten plots on pilot basis and some private banks are helping them conduct the online auction. “The PMRDA would fix the base price of these plots and the participants in auction would need to quote their prices for the plots. The base price will be dependent on ready reckoner of the areas,” he said.

Most of these plots, according to Gitte have been reserved for the school and hospital purpose. The participants who would purchase these lands would have to develop only school or medical facility on these plots and no other facility would be allowed there.

Gitte appealed to educational institutes and medical industry to take part in the auction as all these plots are at prime places in the periphery areas outside the municipal corporation limits.

The money generated through land auction would be used for creating infrastructure in the PMRDA areas. After getting the first experience, PMRDA would do auction other plots as well. It would help create more land in Pune city and it will also help create more houses in the city. Indirectly, it will help bring down housing prices in the city.