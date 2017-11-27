Police arrest murder suspect after gunfight between two gangs in Pune

In a case of gang rivalry spilling on city streets, residents witnessed a shootout in Nigdi between two gangs on Monday morning. The police that arrived on the spot arrested Sonya Kalbhor of Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad after the incident. Two members identified as Amit Francis and Jeevan Satpute of Kalbhor gang, who were injured in the gunfire, were rushed to the nearest hospital.

According to the police, the Monday shootout was a revenge attack between supporters of Kalbhor and Aniket Raju Jadhav, who was allegedly killed by Kalbhor in Nigdi on November 20.

Kalbhor’s arrest came hours after a shootout between associates of Jadhav and him in Nigdi, according to the police.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and Section 4(25) of Arms Act, 1959 was registered against eight people at the Nigdi police station. Inspector (crime) Shankar Awtade of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.

Jadhav, 22, of Jadhav Wasti in Ravet, was allegedly killed by a group of men while he was riding a bike with his friend on November 20 evening. Eight people were booked for the murder of Jadhav, who had a criminal record.

The friend of the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Suraj Santosh Das, a resident Mahadu Valhekar Chawl in Valhekarwadi area of Chinchwad. The attack was a result of an old rivalry between Jadhav and the attackers, Das had said.

While Sonya Kalbhor and Akshay Kalbor, residents of Panchataranagar in Akurdi; Datta Kalbhor of Samarthnagar in Nigdi; Hanumant Shinde of Dehuroad, Jeevan Satpute, Amit Francis of Bhosari, and two others were booked for the murder, Shinde was arrested by the police on the same day.

Jadhav is survived by his parents, a brother and sister, according to the Nigdi police.

Inspector Vijaykumar Palsule of Nigdi police station had said that Jadhav had 10 cases registered against him, including three cases under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder), five under Arms Act and others including Riots Act, 392 (robbery). “His criminal history dates back to 2012. He was trying to form a gang of his own and was operating in Chinchwad-Dehu road area,” Palsule said.