Police hunt for Hinjewadi engineer accused of filming neighbour couple getting intimate

Pune Hinjewadi police were on the hunt on Sunday for an engineer who is accused of secretly filming a couple living in a flat next to where he was staying, on his mobile phone. The accused filmed the couple getting intimate with each other.

He suspended the mobile phone outside the couple's window with the help of a selfie stick and recorded their private moments without their consent or knowledge, according to police. He allegedly managed to do that as he lived in the flat above the couple.

The incident came to light when Ashte showed the videos to the woman and she, in turn, went to the police and filed a complaint.

It then emerged that he had been filming the couple for at least three months, according to the police. Police officials said Ashte stays in the residential society with his wife, child and parents.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Kundan Ashte, based on a complaint filed by the 29-year-old woman.

"The complainant and others in the housing society confronted Ashte before lodging the police complaint,” senior police Insector Nitin Vaykar said. He confirmed the police are currently looking for him.

Ashte is also believed to have transferred and saved the footage on his laptop, according to the woman's complaint.