Pune airport may go silent from January 2018

The Pune Lohegaon Airport is likely to soon become a 'silent airport'. With this, the regular announcements of flight departure and arrival will be stopped, said sources at the airport.

According to sources, this shift is likely to happen from January 10 , 2018. Officials at the Pune Airport said, “From January 10, Pune Airport will be a silent airport. Regular announcements of departure and arrival of flights will be stopped to reduce noise.”

Pune Airport director Ajay Kumar too said that announcements at Pune Airport for flight arrivals and departures would be stopped to reduce noise pollution at the terminal. He stated that emergency announcements will, however, continue but the regular announcements would be stopped.

With this, passengers will now have to rely mainly on display boards at the airport and messages sent by the respective airlines. According to airport officials, presently, there are 22 display boards at the Pune Airport. They added that airlines would send messages to passengers regarding departures of flights.

According to officials at the airport, the airlines have agreed to make Pune a silent airport and a proposal for the same has been sent to the concerned officials and an approval is awaited.

In June 2017, Pune Airport director had written to the Western Region Headquarters in Mumbai, that at present the noise pollution levels at Pune Airport are high due to airlines using the public address systems to inform passengers about the flight information. After discussing with the airline representatives, it was agreed that it would be a great step to make Pune Airport a 'silent airport'. This means that the routine announcements will be stopped and only those announcements that pertain to change of gates or emergency situation will be made using the public address systems.