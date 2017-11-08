Pune-based institutes, CSIR-NCL and IISER, bag India research excellence awards

Two Pune-based research institutes recently won the India research excellence award at an event in Delhi for their years of contribution in the field of Science. While, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune was awarded with the Clarivate Analytics India Research Excellence Citation Award 2017 in the category of Natural Sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune was also honoured for ‘Institutions Established within 15 years’.

The award to CSIR-NCL was presented to Darbha Srinivas, chair, Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry, in a function held on November 3. Rajagopala Chidambaram, principal scientific advisor, Government of India along with Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, presented the honour to CSIR-NCL, Pune.

This is the 6th edition of the Research Excellence–Awards by Clarivate Analytics which has been presenting them with an objective to recognise and honour research excellence in the country.

These awards have been instituted by Clarivate Analytics, to identify the most influential researchers and institutions in the country based upon their path-breaking and pioneering research contribution in the field of science with respect to the country’s development.

Having a bulk of highly cited research publications that have the potential of becoming high impact research was one of the many criterion for analysing and judging the suitable awardees. The data for the same had been obtained from the Web of Science and InCites scholarly research analytical solutions for the analysis.

Apart from CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory and IISER, many other researchers and individuals from India received awards in various research areas.

The list of winners of institution awards included Tata Institute of Fundamental Research for ‘Institutions Established for over 15 years’, IIT Roorkee for ‘Interdisciplinary Sciences and Social Sciences’, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre of Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) for ‘Engineering & Technology’, Tata Memorial Hospital for ‘Medical & Health Sciences’ and International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) for ‘Agricultural Sciences’.