Pune-based NGO to spread message of unity to commemorate Jallianwala Bagh centenary

The Pune-based NGO Sarhad, which undertakes social work in the bordering states of the country, has decided to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by spreading the message of unity across the nation.

The horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters, along with Baishakhi pilgrims, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab. This brutality, in which 379 people died and 1,200 were wounded, stunned the entire nation.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sanjay Nahar, president, Sarhad, said, “The Jallianwala Bagh incident was a turning point during those times. It was this incident that compelled people to look above caste, creed, religion and unite themselves for the nation’s freedom struggle. Jallianwala Bagh massacre put out a strong message of unity amongst the people during those times. There is a need to revive and spread the message of that unity today,” he said.

Various programmes have been planned for the commemorating the event on April 13, 2018, either from Delhi or Amritsar. A committee has been formed with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the char to organise various events.

“The events include an awareness rally, distribution of books, interactive seminars and lectures among others in various cities like Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh etc,” said Santsingh Mokha, member, Sarhad.

“We have appealed to leaders from across all political parties to come on board for the initiative. We have also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh and many other leaders” added Nahar.

A cycle yatra has been organised from March 23 to April 13, which will conclude at Jallianwala Bagh, said Nahar.