Pune becomes safer with decline in violent crime rates this year

Pune city during January 1 and October 31, this year has witnessed a downward trend in violent crimes like murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and chain snatching compared to the corresponding period in 2016, according to statistics revealed by the Pune Police Commissionerate. The crime branch officials have attributed the decline in number to professional and serious investigation of history sheeters and criminals on record both at the police station and also by the crime branch.

The number of murders in 2016 were 111 and came down to 95 in 2017. There were as 160 attempt to murder cases reported in 2016 and the figure stood at 129 for the current year. Similarly, there were 19 dacoities in 2017 compared to 24 in 2016. As many as 416 robberies took place in 2016 while 321 cases were registered during this year.

Explaining the rationale behind the reduced violent crime rate in 2017, ACP (Crime II) Sanjay Nikam said that the crime branch officials ensured constant follow-up with local police stations and the Detection Branch (DB) too played a leading role in nabbing hardcore criminals on record.

“Preventive measures and detailed investigation was carried out in cases where history sheeters were involved. The crime branch went deeper into their nexus and checked their involvement in other serious crimes. All these steps had sent a strong message to the criminals which has helped in reducing violent crime in Pune,” he said.

There is also the other side to the story where, according to the latest round of data furnished by the NCRB, Pune has been listed as the third most unsafe city with 354 rape cases. Pune is also among the top three metropolitan cities in country showing the rising trend of serious crimes being committed by children in conflict with law. The highest cases were reported in Delhi, followed by Mumbai and Pune.

Of the 19 metropolitan cities surveyed by the NCRB, Pune witnessed the third highest number of murders committed by juveniles in 2016. Delhi and Pune cities have registered the highest number of sexual harassment crimes committed by the juveniles in 2016.