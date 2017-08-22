Pune businessman Amit Kalyani booked in accountant’s suicide case

Prominent city industrialist and executive director, Bharat Forge, Amit Kalyani, was booked on charges of abetment to suicide of an accountant with Kalyani TechnoForge, a company of the Kalyani Group, in the late hours of Sunday at Chakan police station.

The complaint was filed after the accountant, Nilesh Ashok Gaikwad (32), was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel room in Chakan on Sunday. An elaborate, 10-page suicide note was found in Gaikwad’s hotel room, police said. He had booked a room at the hotel and checked in on August 18.

When Gaikwad failed to return home his wife and brother filed a missing person’s report at Kondhwa police station on the same day. They had looked at various places for him before approaching the police. Gaikwad is survived by two children, his wife and parents, police inspector Manojkumar Yadav of Chakan police station said.

A Bharat Forge spokesperson said that Nilesh worked as an assistant manager (accounts) and was with Kalyani TechnoForge since 2013. The company failed to release a statement from Amit Kalyani, stating that he was travelling.

Nilesh’s brother, Manoj Ashok Gaikwad (36) filed the complaint against Amit Kalyani. According to the elaborate suicide note, the deceased man had borrowed ₹15 crore on Kalyani’s behalf from an unidentified person/group of people. Of the ₹15 crore, ₹11.50 crore was returned and the balance was awaited, the suicide note said.

“I was asking Mr Kalyani to give at least ₹1.50 crore now and the remaining you can give me by December ’17. But, for the last 2 weeks he is avoiding and our company audit is also going on,” a part of his suicide note, written in English and Marathi, read.

The hotel staff decided to break into the room that Gaikwad had rented after a strong stench began emanating from there. Upon breaking in, the hotel staff found him dead in the bathroom.

Family members were expected to record a statement on Monday night, assistant police inspector Prashant Pawar said.

The police were trying to ascertain the allegations made in the suicide note and find the source of the money Gaikwad has mentioned, API Pawar said. Gaikwad’s body was sent to Chakan General hospital for the post-mortem and later, was handed over to his relatives.