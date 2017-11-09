Pune Cantonment Board 200th anniversary: It’s a Smart Cantonment now

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration, celebrating its bicentenary celebrations from November 11 to November 13, has jumped on the Smart City bandwagon. The authorities have launched many initiatives to adorn the ‘military town’ with all the trappings of modernist urban facilities under the Smart Cantonment Project (SCP).

SCP includes conversion of Bhairoba nala into a water body, creation of a financial hub at Dhobi Ghat at Golibar Maidan, and Park on Sky at JJ Garden where multilevel parking facility will be made available in the basement level and the garden will be redeveloped at an elevated level.

Other plans include a dedicated nursing quarter with establishment of Class IV quarters to take care of the needs of the sanitation staff at Sholapur Bazar area. Funds will be spent on the underground sewerage system covering Ghorpadi bazaar, Ghorpadi village, Wanowrie bazaar, Wanowrie tannery and Fatimanagar areas.

Other project is complete overhaul and transformation of the British era water supply network. Large-scale landscaping and provision of parks will be made in the open spaces in Wanowrie, Fatimanagar, Ghorpadi bazaar, Ghorpadi village, Chimta Vasti and New Modikhana where new mini parks will be developed. Jogging tracks and soft landscaping will be carried out on Burnett road, Exhibition road, Jubilee road, Ross road, Nehru Marg, Alexandra road, Victoria road, Staveley road and Tarapore road.

The 100-bed Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Cantonment general hospital will be converted into a multispecialty hospital in two phases.

The landmark Fashion Street will be transformed into a commercial complex with additional commercial and ample parking space. As part of the heritage conservation programme, the Victorian period building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market (1885) will be conserved under the heritage conservation programme as a PCB’s tribute to the Maratha warrior king.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) DN Yadav said all the projects proposed will be vetted by the government agencies, following which PCB will begin transforming itself into the smart cantonment of India.