Pune Cantonment Board CEO on its journey to being a ‘smart’ Cantonment

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) DN Yadav is a busy man these days, giving final touches to the programmes planned as part of the 200 years of celebration of the board. Yadav, who has proven himself to be a great multitasker in the cantonment fraternity, gave a brief overview of the achievements, challenges and the future programmes of mission Smart Cantonment to Nadeem Inamdar.

Your take on 200 years of PCB and what needs to be done?

We are not 200 years old but we are getting younger day by day. I mean we are in the process of becoming a mature cantonment of India and are fast catching up with the global trends of administration, sustainability, citizen service and establishing people-administration connect with the rise in digital technology and social media. All our payments are being done online and except a few transaction, we have completely transformed ourselves in the digital payment ecosystem as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative. Here, cheque is an outdated term and citizens are paying property tax online which is just one of the remarkable achievements of PCB.

What are the biggest challenges before PCB?

The biggest and most important challenge is to meet and address the growing aspirations of the cantonment residents as per the genuine and unavoidable necessities emerging in the society due to rapid global changes through technological disruptions in all fields.We want to cope up and fulfil these aspirations to the maximum satisfaction of end users of our civic services. We have been able to balance the military –civilian relations to such an extent that the trust deficit no longer exists between the two who are now the partners in national progress and development.

What are the important plans for 200th anniversary celebrations ?

A number of programmes have been planned to celebrate our 200 years of existence with objective of connecting with the cantonment residents. A number of retired and serving Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES) officers who served as Cantonment CEO’s and all officers of the cadre have been invited to be a part of the historic spectacle. A documentary film that accounts the chronological developments in cantonment area since its establishment in 1817.will be released on the inaugural function on November 10. The 10-minute documentary is an archive-based film of two centuries of cantonment public history and existence and showcase the lesser known facets of cantonment life. A coffee table book on Pune Cantonment’s 200-year-old journey authored by me will be released by minister of state for defence Suresh Bhamare on November 11. The chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Ramdas Athavale will also be present to witness the grand celebrations.