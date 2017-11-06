Pune chills at temperatures lower than Mahabaleshwar

The city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius, was lower by 0.5 degrees Celsius as compared to Mahabaleshwar, the popular hill station in western Maharashtra.

IMD officials have stated that the drop in temperature is mainly due to the cold easterly winds blowing over the state.

According to details available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the minimum temperature in Pune on Monday dropped to 15.9 degrees Celsius, while in Mahabaleshwar the minimum temperature recorded was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Even on Sunday the temperature recorded in Pune was 13 degree Celsius while in Mahabaleshwar it was 14.2 degree celius. Senior officials from IMD told Hindustan Times that in the coming days, minimum temperatures in Pune are set to drop further to 12 degrees Celsius, while at the same time the temperature in Mahabaleshwar is likely to rise to 15 degrees Celsius.

“As per our predictions, the minimum temperature in Pune will rise by one degree in the coming two days, while from November 8 to November 11 it is likely to drop to 12 degrees Celsius,” officials from IMD told HT.

They added that on November 7 the temperature in Mahabaleshwar is likely to rise to 17 degrees Celsius, while from November 9 to November 11 it will drop to 14 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials , on November 6, last year the temperature in the city was around 15.8 degree Celsius.

Big difference between maximum and minimum temperatures

Pune is currently witnessing a huge difference between its minimum and maximum temperatures. According to IMD officials, at a time when the minimum temperatures in the city will drop to 12 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius which would create a difference of 17 degrees. On Monday, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Ahmednagar at 13.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at Bhira, which was 38.5 degrees Celsius.