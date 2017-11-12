Pune city’s garden count to bloom 200 soon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to have atleast 200 gardens in the city in the next few years. “We have 182 gardens in the city and plan to have another 25 to 30 gardens in the next five years,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, PMC garden department.

PMC website states that along with its infrastructural progress and development, a city is also known for the green recreational avenues it provides for the young and the old alike. And Pune can certainly boast of its decent gardens and parks.

“The idea is to have parks in each locality. These parks help senior citizens, children and can also be added as tourist attractions,” Ghorpade added. In view of developing these gardens , the PMC is also making it a priority to beautify nullahs and rivers. It is looking at gardens and parks as soft infrastructure and aims to improve and define the quality of life in Pune. “They are the social spaces that are necessary for the city. We are building gardens according to the reservations shown in the Development Plan (DP), besides taking efforts to keep the nullahs and rivers clean and create better gardens next to it," he said.

The areas which have benefitted with green cover include Bhusari colony, Hadapsar, Yerawada, Katraj, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan and Aundh. Most of these new gardens are based on certain themes like lake gardens, butterfly parks, jogging parks, rose gardens, energy parks and medicinal gardens.

There are a special gardens across the city like the rose garden in Sahakarnagar that the PMC’s garden department has developed in collaboration with the Pune Rose Society, a smiritvan (garden dedicated to someone) in Kothrud built with the help of Nisarg Sevak, a Nakshatra Udyan in Mukundnagar established with the help of Kumar builders and an exclusive 12-acre palm garden developed along Alandi road.

These greens are soothing, both on the eyes and on the lungs. Along with the gardens, PMC has also taken steps to create awareness about the environment and promote responsible citizenship, thinking and action towards the city's sustainable development.

“Moreover, these green patches also help maintain an ecological balance to some extent amid increasing levels of pollution,” said Ghorpade.