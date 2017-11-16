Pune corporator arrested for submitting fake educational documents

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator has surrendered to the Sangvi police station on Thursday in a case of forgery and cheating.

Tushar Kamthe, a corporator from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), was booked for forging documents related to his Class 11 education.

The investigation officer in the case, police sub-inspector (PSI) SA Bagul, took Kamthe to the local court in Pimpri for police custody remand on Thursday, and was remanded to two days police custody by the local court in Morwadi.

The complainant, Congress member Sachin Sathe, as well as Kamthe, are residents of Pimple Nilakh and had contested the recent local elections from the same block. BJP’s Kamthe beat Congress’ Sathe at the polls from ward 26 (b) of Pimple Nilakh.

According to the complaint, Kamthe forged his Class 11 results and gained admission to Class 12. He used these documents to contest the civic elections in 2012 and 2017, according to the police.

Sathe filed the complaint against Kamthe on October 27 and a case was registered. Kamthe was denied anticipatory bail by the local as well as Bombay high court.

Kamthe, 38, was booked under Sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sangvi police station. The duration of the crime was registered between 1999 and 2017 in the police case.