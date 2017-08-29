Pune crosses 1000 mark in Dengue cases

Dengue cases in the city have seen a constant rise with the total suspected cases in the city since January already crossing the 1000 mark. The areas which continue to remain prone to dengue include Yerwada, Dhanori and Bhawanipeth.

Recently after serving notices to police stations, hospitals, malls and multiplexes, the health department had also served notices to colleges.

Kalpana Baliwant, head of the insect control department at PMC said, "We have been surveying various public and private properties in the city since June 19 and have served 5197 notices so far. This shows that mosquito breeding can happen anywhere and people must take care."

Presently according to the data available with the health department the total cases of suspected dengue has reached 1040 in the city.

Officials informed that out of these 640 cases of suspected dengue have been registered in the month of August alone.

"The rise in dengue suspected cases was seen a rise since July this year. In June the total dengue suspected cases were 58 which rose to 228 in July and further to 640 in August," said the officials.

Out of the total of 1040 suspected dengue cases 264 have been confirmed so far.

Baliwant said, "We have been carrying out continuous surveys of various locations in the city to check for dengue breeding. Once we find mosquito breeding of dengue mosquitoes we issue notices. After issuing notices we randomly check the same location within 10 to 15 days. If the mosquito breeding is still found then there is fine imposed or a legal case is filed."

Giving details about the areas where mosquito breeding is usually found, officials from PMC informed, "Places where mosquito breeding is mostly found include ducts, pots of plants, waste garbage bins, scrapped items lying around, plastic containers, syntax tanks, barrels which have water, paper, terrace where there is water accumulation among others."

They added that all these things remain neglected and unknowingly it becomes a ground for mosquitoes. Hence care must be taken to ensure that stagnant water in any container of place is not present.

The officials added that the survey is done for mosquitoes like Anopheles which can cause malaria, Aedes Aegypti which is a vector for Zika, Chikungunya and dengue and Culex which causes encephalitis.

Officials from PMC's health department informed that so far Rs 2,77,490 have been collected as fine and 5197 notices have been issued.

Most effected areas

The areas where most confirmed dengue cases have been registered include Yerwada, Dhanori and Bhawanipeth. Health Department officials informed that from Yerwada and Dhanori a total of 46 confirmed dengue cases have been registered while from Bhawanipeth a total of 44 confirmed cases have been registered so far