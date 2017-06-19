Pune doctor’s wife booked for driving him to commit suicide

Wife of Dr Abhaysingh Maruti Mache (34), who committed suicide on June 5, was held responsible for his suicide by the Lonikand police on Sunday.

According to the police, he had left a suicide note implicating his wife as the reason behind the drastic step. Further investigation in the case is underway, said police inspector (PI) Sarjerao Patil of Lonikand police station.

Police sources said, he was found hanging by the ceiling of their house in Wagholi by his wife. The doctor is survived by his wife and a 3-4 year old daughter, said PI Patil. Originally from Nagar, the doctor had moved a few years ago to Wagholi for medical practice, said PI Patil.

The incident is second of its kind in the recent months. Marathi film Dhol Tashe producer Atul Tapkir had committed suicide by consuming poison in a hotel in Pune after posting a status on his Facebook profile, citing his wife as the reason behind him taking such a step. His wife and two of his brother-in-laws were held responsible and booked for abetment to suicide by the city police. Days before committing suicide, Tapkir’s wife had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassment.